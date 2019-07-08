RACINE — The 26th season of Music & More continues from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. The free weekly concerts will be held through Aug. 8 and feature a variety of regional musicians.
Today’s performers are Jeff Ward, Nancy Maio, Gare Hofstad, and the Corporate Downsizing Quartet.
Ward’s interest in music began at an early age; trained on classical violin and then switching to guitar in his early teens, he learned to sing and play traditional songs of Ireland and Scotland. He has performed at some of the most prestigious Irish Festivals on Midwest and national stages. A seasoned performer with eight CDs to his credit, Ward’s music includes a mix of Irish and Scottish ballads and pub songs, and acoustic classic American folk songs.
Maio, a violinist, has been contracting music since 1992 with ensembles in classical, jazz, Celtic and strolling styles. She is active as a violin teacher and performs with several local orchestras including the Racine Symphony, where she serves as principal second violin.
Hofstad has played guitar for more than 30 years in a variety of styles and genres on both local and national stages.
Corporate Downsizing Quartet is known for its lively mixture of old and new folk, pop, blues, and country music. Members are Quin Rench, Fred Wheary and Dave Titus.
Donations will be accepted each week to benefit Health Care Network, Racine Arts Council and Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.
The church is air-conditioned and accessible with elevator at parking lot entrance. Additional parking is available in the adjacent lot at Living Light Community Center. For the full schedule, go to firstpresracine.org/music-more.
