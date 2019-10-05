RACINE — The 26th season of Music & More concludes from noon to 1 p.m. today at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.
Today’s performers are Lynda Lee Schlitz, Brian Dale, Joseph Ketchum, Theo Merriweather, Darlene Rivest, Anna Kojovic-Frodl and Mark Paffrath.
Schlitz has performed as a vocalist throughout the United States for more than 35 years. She is the featured vocalist with The Brian Dale Group and also appears with the Grimm Brothers and other small ensembles in the area.
Dale, a drummer and singer/songwriter, has numerous CDs and jingles to his credit. In addition to The Brian Dale Group, he has performed with Streetlife, Ambrosia and other artists.
Ketchum began his violin studies at age 4 at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music. He won the Conservatory’s Merit Scholarship Competition for eight consecutive years. He is concertmaster of the Skylight Opera Theatre Orchestra and performs on a 1927 Carl Becker violin.
Merriweather is a Milwaukee-based keyboardist whose main musical background is jazz. He writes and produces music for a number of projects.
Rivest performs in the Racine Symphony Orchestra, Kenosha Symphony Orchestra and the Wisconsin Philharmonic Orchestra and is the concertmaster of the Milton-Janesville Choral Union Orchestra.
Kojovic-Frodl is the pianist/organist at Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church.
Paffrath is a pop/folk singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. He has been performing in southeastern Wisconsin for more than 30 years, and serves as music director at First Presbyterian Church.
Donations will be accepted to benefit the Health Care Network, Racine Arts Council and Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.
The church is air-conditioned and accessible with elevator at parking lot entrance. Additional parking is available in the adjacent lot at Living Light Community Center.
