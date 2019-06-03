RACINE — The 26th Season of the Music & More Concert Series kicks off from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. The free weekly concerts continue through Aug. 8 and feature a variety of regional musicians.
Today’s performers are Megan Griffith, The Brass Knuckles, and Erin Sura and Ryan White from the Belle Ensemble.
Griffith, a sophomore at Union Grove High School, has had roles in a number of musical productions including “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Music Man,” and she enjoys singing and playing the piano.
Members of The Brass Knuckles ensemble who are performing include Pat Badger (trumpet), Al Floeter (baritone), Chuck Barnes (tuba), Pat Backhaus (trumpet), Randy Maio (drums), Erwin Lackner (French horn) and Ronnie Quella (keyboard). Their program will include Ragtime favorites.
Sura, a mezzo-soprano, White, a baritone, will sing a mix of opera, cabaret and musical theater selections, all written by American composers. They will be accompanied by pianist Elizabeth Bierman. Sura has performed with the Master Singers of Milwaukee, Fresco Opera Theatre, Wisconsin Opera on Tap, Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Skylight Music Theatre.
Donations will be accepted each week to benefit Health Care Network, Racine Arts Council, and Veterans Outreach of Wisc.
The church is air-conditioned and accessible with elevator at parking lot entrance. Additional parking is available in the adjacent lot at Living Light Community Center. For the full schedule, go to firstpresracine.org/music-more.
