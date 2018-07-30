RACINE — The Music & More concert series continues from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.
Today’s performers are organist Karen Beaumont with Viktor Brusubardis, cello; Lynda Schlitz, vocal; Brian Dale, drums; Joe Ketchum, violin, and Theo Merriweather, piano.
Beaumont is a piano and organ instructor in Milwaukee. She performs regularly in Milwaukee as well as other cities in North America and the United Kingdon, and she has completed six recordings.
Brusubardis was a 2014 finalist in the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra competition, “Stars of Tomorrow.” He has performed with the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra and with the Milwaukee Symphony in its side-by-side concert.
Schlitz has performed all types of music, from country to classical and oldies to opera. She is a former member and frequent soloist with the Choral Arts Society, and has been lead vocalist with Bobby Way and the Fabulous Wayouts for more than 20 years.
Dale is a singer, songwriter and drummer with numerous CDs and jingles to his credit. He performs with the Brian Dale Group, Streetlife, Ambrosia and other artists.
Ketchum began studying the violin at age 4 at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music. He won the Conservatory’s Merit Scholarship Competition from 1982 to 1989, and performed at Carnegie Hall in November of 1987. Ketchum performs regularly as concertmaster of the Skylight Opera Theatre Orchestra. He performs on a 1927 Carl Becker violin, which he has played since 1985.
Merriweather is a Milwaukee-based keyboardist whose main musical background is jazz. He studied at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music and writes and produces music for a number of projects.
Donations will be accepted each week to benefit Health Care Network, Hospitality Center at St. Luke’s Church, and Lonely Instruments Need Kids-Racine Arts Council.
The church is air-conditioned and handicapped-accessible with elevator at parking lot entrance. Additional parking is available in the adjacent lot at Living Light Community Center.
