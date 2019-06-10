RACINE — The 26th season of the Music & More concert series continues from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. Performers are Michael Mueller, Suzanne Geoffrey and Jillian Bruss.
The free weekly concerts will be held through Aug. 8 and feature a variety of regional musicians.
Mueller has been tenor soloist for major works with the Choral Arts Society of Southeastern Wisconsin and has performed with Southeast Wisconsin Performing Arts, Florentine Opera Chorus and Belle Ensemble.
Geoffrey has played both oboe and English horn with many southeastern Wisconsin orchestras. She is currently principal oboe of the Racine, Kenosha and Manitowoc symphony orchestras; Wisconsin Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Wisconsin Wind Orchestra. She also plays English horn in the Festival City Symphony.
Bruss, a mezzo soprano, has performed with the Florentine Opera, Milwaukee Opera Theatre, Dallas Opera, Milwaukee Choral Artists, MasterSingers and Bel Canto. She currently teaches voice at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
Donations will be accepted each week to benefit Health Care Network, Racine Arts Council and Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.
The church is air-conditioned and accessible with an elevator at the parking lot entrance. Additional parking is available in the adjacent lot at Living Light Community Center. For a full concert schedule, go to www.firstpresracine.org/music-more.
