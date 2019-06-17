RACINE — The 26th season of Music & More continues from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. The free weekly concerts will be held through Aug. 8 and feature a variety of regional musicians.
Performers are Ami Bouterse, Alejandro Alumbreros and Lucas Alumbreros (vocal and piano); Terri Seitz and Ronnie Quella (four-hand piano); and Ryan Andersen (cello).
Bouterse is an associate professor of music at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. She has performed as a soloist with Skylight Music Theatre, Milwaukee Opera Theatre, Ash Lawn-Highland Festival, Opera Theater of Pittsburgh and Racine Symphony Orchestra.
Alejandro Alumbreros, a native of Spain, has performed in Europe, the United States and South America. He is choir director and organist at First Presbyterian Church and the vocal music teacher/choir director at Wilmot High School.
Lucas Alumbreros will be entering sixth grade at Mahone Middle School in Kenosha, and has the role of Pumbaa in "Lion King, Jr." this summer with the Kenosha Youth Performing Arts Company at Bradford High School. He has appeared in several area musical theater productions.
Seitz serves as music director at St. Lucy Catholic Church and is a piano tutor at The Prairie School.
Quella is the director of music at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and St. Louis Catholic Church.
Andersen is an instrumental music teacher for the Racine Unified School District. He plays with the UW-Parkside Community Orchestra and is a substitute cellist for the Racine Symphony Orchestra.
Donations will be accepted each week to benefit Health Care Network, Racine Arts Council and Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.
The church is air-conditioned and accessible with elevator at parking lot entrance. Additional parking is available in the adjacent lot at Living Light Community Center. For a full concert schedule, go to firstpresracine.org/music-more.
