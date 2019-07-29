RACINE — The 26th Season of Music & More continues from noon to 1 p.m. today at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.
Today’s performers are Jill Jensen and Jack Grassel, vocal and guitar; Sharon Adel, organ and piano; Kristina Beier, flute; Evelyn Alumbreros, soprano, and Nick Daly, tenor, accompanied by Alejandro Alumbreros on piano.
Jensen has a career that includes modeling, singing and acting. Grassel is a multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, composer, author and educator. Partners in marriage and music, Jensen and Grassel have made music together for 21 years and have recorded four CDs. They have received three WAMI award nominations.
Adel began studying piano at age 8. She later studied organ and has taught piano for more than 30 years. She is currently director of music at St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Beier picked up a flute at age 10 and has never looked back. She participated in seven WSMA Solo & Ensemble Festivals in middle and high school, and has been a member of band, jazz band, wind ensemble and flute quartets.
Evelyn Alumbreros will be a junior at Indian Trail High School and Academy this fall. She has performed in many area productions including "Mamma Mia" and "Fiddler on the Roof." Television credits include "Moochie Kalala Detectives Club" (Chicago PBS) and "Miskits" (Fresh Films pilot).
Daly will begin his college career in the musical theater program at the University of Michigan this fall. He has appeared in many Kenosha Unified School District productions including "The Scottsboro Boys," "In Transit" and "The Hunchback of Notre Dame."
Alejandro Alumbreros, a native of Spain, has performed as a soloist and accompanist for singers and instrumentalists in the U.S., Europe and South America. He is the choir director and organist at First Presbyterian Church, and the vocal music teacher/choir director at Wilmot Union High School.
Donations will be accepted to benefit Health Care Network, Racine Arts Council and Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin. The church is air-conditioned and accessible with elevator at parking lot entrance. Additional parking is available in the adjacent lot at Living Light Community Center.
