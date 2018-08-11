RACINE — The 25th Anniversary Season of Music & More continues from noon to 1 p.m. today at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. The free weekly concerts continue through Aug. 9 and feature a variety of regional musicians.
Today’s performers are Fumi Nakayama, Annli Nakayama, Martha Fergus, Frank Suetholz, Anna Kojovic, Jillian Bruss, Carol Thiel and Anne Van Deusen.
Fumi Nakayama, pianist, is an adjunct faculty member of the Carthage Music Department and Associate Lecturer at UW-Parkside. She frequently performs as a member of Cecilia Trio and collaborates with greater Milwaukee and Chicago area artists. Vocal artist and National Merit Scholar Annli Nakayama, a recent graduate of The Prairie School, plans to attend Yale University in the fall. Their program includes selections from Debussy and Faure.
Fergus began playing flute in elementary school and had her first lesson with Frank Suetholz in 1971. She has been a member of the Milwaukee Concert Band for 25 years. Suetholz, flutist and instrumental music teacher, is a charter member of the National Flute Association. He was long-time principal flute of the Racine Symphony until his retirement in 2008. Kojovic, a pianist, performs as a collaborative artist throughout southeastern Wisconsin. She currently serves as the pianist/organist at the Olympia Brown United Universalist Church. Their program features pieces from Bach and Faure.
Bruss and Thiel, vocalists, along with Van Deusen, a keyboard artist, will perform American art songs influenced by the Italian culture. Bruss teaches at Carroll University, Thiel performs with the Master Singers of Milwaukee and Van Deusen is an accompanist and music director in the Milwaukee area. Their selections for today’s concert are infused with their performance experiences, a Mediterranean/Latin style, and a love of singing.
Donations will be accepted each week to benefit Health Care Network, Hospitality Center at St. Luke’s Church, and Lonely Instruments Need Kids-Racine Arts Council.
The church is air-conditioned and handicapped-accessible with elevator at parking lot entrance. Additional parking is available in the adjacent lot at Living Light Community Center.
