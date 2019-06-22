RACINE — The 26th season of the Music & More concert series continues from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. The free weekly concerts will be held through Aug. 8 and feature a variety of regional musicians.
Today’s performers are Fendrick and Peck, SilverMusic Flute Ensemble, and Greg and Kathy Berg.
Fendrick & Peck (Madeline Fendrick and Racine native Brian Peck) are their own variety show. An internationally touring folk duo, their music is noted for its harmony, lyrics and composition. Their program will center on finding peace in wildness, accepting your authentic self and love of the finest kind.
SilverMusic Flute Ensemble began in 2014 as a chamber group for accomplished flutists who enjoy playing together for concerts in the southeast Wisconsin area. They have bass flutes, alto flutes, concert flutes, a piccolo, and a contrabass flute. The contrabass is a rare flute, sometimes referred to as the “gentle giant” of the flute family. There are only three contrabass flutes in Wisconsin.
Kathy Berg, an active member of The Racine Theatre Guild, has appeared in numerous productions and many Racine Children's Theatre shows.
Greg Berg is an associate professor of music at Carthage College, where he teaches private voice, opera history and opera workshop. He also directs the Lincoln Chamber Singers and is the pianist for the Carthage Choir. He has been the minister of music at Holy Communion Lutheran Church since 1988 and has been the music director for most of the musicals at the Racine Theater Guild since 2002. He is the emcee and soloist with the Kenosha Pops Band and has been a vocal soloist with both the Racine Symphony and Kenosha Symphony orchestras.
Donations will be accepted each week to benefit Health Care Network, Racine Arts Council, and Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.
The church is air-conditioned and accessible with elevator at parking lot entrance. Additional parking is available in the adjacent lot at Living Light Community Center.
