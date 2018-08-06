RACINE — The final Thursday concert of the 25th anniversary season of Music & More will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.
Performers are Anne Morse-Hambrock, Ami Bouterse, Bob Benson, Evelyn Alumbreros and Alejandro Alumbreros.
Morse-Hambrock, a harpist, is an active performer of both classical and jazz repertoire throughout the Midwest. She has served as principal harp with the Racine, Kenosha, Green Bay, South Bend and Oshkosh symphonies, as well as Skylight Opera Company and the Chicago Chamber Orchestra.
Bouterse has recently performed with Belle Ensemble, Milwaukee Opera Theatre, Racine Symphony Orchestra and the Racine Concert Band.
Benson is familiar face on the stage of Racine Theatre Guild, and appeared most recently in “Sister Act” as the bad-guy, Curtis Jackson.
Evelyn Alumbreros has appeared in opera, short films, musical theater and television.
Alejandro Alumbreros has performed as both a piano soloist and accompanist for singers and instrumentalists in Europe, the United States and South America.
There is no charge to attend the concert. Donations will be accepted to benefit Health Care Network, Hospitality Center at St. Luke’s Church, and Lonely Instruments Need Kids-Racine Arts Council.
The season finale concert will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17. Tickets cost $10 at the door. Performers are the 65-member Choral Arts Society of Southeastern Wisconsin and singer-songwriters Mark Paffrath, Zachary Scot Johnson and Jeff Ward.
The church is air-conditioned and handicapped-accessible with elevator at parking lot entrance. Additional parking is available in the adjacent lot at Living Light Community Center.
