RACINE — "Animation Magic” is the first concert in the Signature Spotlight Concert Series at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. It will be held at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13.
After a hugely successful first season, the Signature Spotlight Concert Series returns for a trio of musical revue concerts with varying themes and song styles featuring musicians and singers, plus school band and choral groups from the Racine area.
In "Animation Magic," the Union Grove Chamber Choir and a select group of soloists will perform music from favorite animated classics for all ages. Travel the globe from the mysterious city of Agrabah, to under the sea; from a small, provincial town all the way to St. Petersburg. Song selections will highlight audience favorites including “Cinderella,” “Hercules,” “The Prince of Egypt,” “Tangled,” "Anastasia" and “Toy Story.”
RTG singers performing include Ian Anderson, Rylie Armantrout, Bob Benson, Andrew Dorst, Laura McDonald, Ashley Mulder, Megan Seager and Taylor Stefanski with host Dan Martino under the direction of Rob Kroes.
In addition, an area high school student will be featured as a Spotlight Star during each performance. Juliana Garcia-Malacara, a senior at Horlick High School, will take center stage during the Saturday concert.
Tickets cost $15 for adults, and $13 for seniors 62 and older and students 21 and younger. Call 262-633-4218 or go to www.racinetheatre.org.
