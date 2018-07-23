Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., will host the third annual Chrissy’s K9 Kastle fundraiser from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 28.

The evening will include live music by Atomik Punk and Taunting Richard, raffle, silent auction and 50/50 raffle.

Admission is $5. Proceeds will benefit Chrissy’s K9 Kastle to provide support for veterinarian and operating expenses for orphaned dogs waiting for adoption.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments