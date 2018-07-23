RACINE — George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., will host the third annual Chrissy’s K9 Kastle fundraiser from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 28.
The evening will include live music by Atomik Punk and Taunting Richard, raffle, silent auction and 50/50 raffle.
Admission is $5. Proceeds will benefit Chrissy’s K9 Kastle to provide support for veterinarian and operating expenses for orphaned dogs waiting for adoption.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.