RACINE — The Music & More Concert Series 26th season finale concert will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. The concert celebrates the culmination of the 10-week series which began in June and featured 70 musicians performing in a variety of styles and genres.
Performers are Nick Daly, Young Strings, Mark Paffrath, Dave Titus and Alejandro Alumbreros.
Daly will begin his college career in the musical theater program at the University of Michigan. He has appeared in Kenosha Unified School District productions, received a superior rating for his musical theater solo at the International Thespian Festival, and was awarded Gold and Bronze medals at the National ACT SO Competition (Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics).
Young Strings members are Rebecca Arnold (cello), Matthew Piper (violin and viola) and Sean Steinbach (violin) play with the electric sound of string instruments and have performed for seven years throughout southeastern Wisconsin.
Paffrath is a pop/folk singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. He has been performing in southeastern Wisconsin for more than 30 years and serves as music director at First Presbyterian Church.
Titus, acoustic and electric bass and vocals, has been making music for over 40 years and performs regularly with the Corporate Downsizing Quartet.
Alumbreros, a native of Spain, has performed as a soloist and accompanist for singers and instrumentalists in Europe, the United States and South America. He is the choir director and organist at First Presbyterian Church, and the vocal music teacher/choir director at Wilmot High School.
Tickets cost $10. Proceeds from the summer concert freewill offerings will be distributed to Health Care Network, Racine Arts Council and Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin. Youth Music Scholarships will be awarded to tenor Nick Daly, cellist Noah Mercadillo and dancer Kai Nakayama.
Additional parking is available at Living Light Center adjacent to the church. The church is handicap-accessible with an elevator at the parking lot door.
