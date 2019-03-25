Try 3 months for $3
Spinning Top Museum

Participants and spectators are shown at a past Skill Toys & Yo-Yo Convention at Spinning Top Museum in Burlington.

BURLINGTON — The 24th annual Skill Toys & Yo-Yo Convention will be held Saturday and Sunday, March 30-31, at Spinning Top & Yo-Yo Museum, 533 Milwaukee Ave.

The public is invited to watch and/or take part in the playing, practicing, learning and challenging action skill toys. Outside play and practice is from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday. It costs $2 to participate; free for spectators.

This fun includes hula hoops, yo-yos, juggling, spinners, balance challenges and more. Participants should bring their own toys (hula hoops are provided).

Demonstrations include skill toys and action items such as an odd physics top, a funny spinner, a gyroscope, a giant spring toy and an optical block chain.

Sessions and workshops vary throughout the weekend. For more information, go to www.topmuseum.org.

The gift shop is open between sessions with 90 kinds of yo-yos, tops, juggling balls, gyroscopes, other action toys and collectible items.

