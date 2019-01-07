BURLINGTON — In celebration of National Puzzle Month in January, the Logic Puzzle Museum, 533 Milwaukee Ave., is offering three 90-minute puzzle sessions Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 12-13.
A short presentation on the fad of puzzle contests from 1894-1951 will be given, with original puzzle contests displayed. There were puzzle contests that offered prizes of a Packard Sedan, $100 of free taxi rides in Chicago, a gold pocket watch and other enticing extravagances.
"The deadlines for these contests have passed, but the fun of solving the puzzles is still available," said Judith Schulz, museum director, curator and puzzle collector. Visitors are challenged to solve the unique bird puzzle which offers more than 35 options. "The puzzle looks easy, but then maybe it is not," noted Schulz.
Visual puzzles to decipher are the third featured puzzle, including four that are about Wisconsin. A take-home puzzle to make is included in the visit. The hands-on mechanical puzzles to try include transfer puzzles, edge matching, burr puzzles, attributes, jumping and more.
Sessions for ages 5 to adult are scheduled to be held at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The cost is $10. Reservations are requested by calling 262-763-3946.
The gift shop with 100 kinds of puzzles for sale is open after sessions. For more information, go to www.logicpuzzlemuseum.org.
