RACINE — A "Mind Your Mummy" family event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St.

Children can come dressed in their favorite Halloween costumes and enjoy games, activities and candy. They can hang out with a mummy, toss turkeys and roll a pumpkin.

This free event is a chance for children to show off their costumes with no worries about the weather.

