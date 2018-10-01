BURLINGTON — Hands-on brainteaser puzzle sessions will be offered at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 6-20, at the Logic Puzzle Museum, 533 Milwaukee Ave.
The 90-minute sessions have a variety of brainteaser puzzles with parts and pieces to turn, match, fit, jump and disassemble. Other puzzle types include hands-on sliding block, jumping, mechanical, edge matching, packing and transfer styles. An assortment of other visual puzzles are waiting to be solved such as transitional images, hidden pictures, locate the star, name the items, estimate the number, figure out the total, plus word and picture puzzles.
The museum gift and toy shop offers more than 100 logic and brain puzzles and 400 kinds of tops, yo-yos and gyroscopes. Educational and unusual books, collectibles, vintage toys, old maps and old games are also available.
This museum is for children ages 5 and older and adults. Admission costs $10. Tickets must be ordered in advance by calling 272-763-3946.
