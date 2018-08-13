Subscribe for 17¢ / day

BURLINGTON — The Spinning Top & Yo-Yo Museum, 533 Milwaukee Ave., is offering a program and tour for ages 4 to adult on the following dates:

  • Aug. 20, 1:30-4 p.m.
  • Aug. 21-22 and 24, 9:30 a.m.-noon
  • Aug. 25, 2-4:30 p.m.

The program and tour includes hands-on fun with 40 tops, top action games and optical spinners of many styles; more than 1,000 tops and yo-yos on exhibit, both antique and modern; videos about top spinning, and an I Spy Hunt.

Visitors see the actual MGM movie top props from the movie “My Summer Story” which is the sequel to the famous “A Christmas Story.” A spinning top expert will reenact a scene from the movie using a top that was used on the movie set. Stories about working on the movie set will be told.

Admission is $15. A discount is offered for groups of five or more who pay at least two days in advance. Reservations are required by calling 262-763-3946.

The gift shop is open after program and provides additional support for the nonprofit, educational museum. For more information, go to www.topmuseum.org.

