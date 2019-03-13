RACINE — Swingin’ into Spring — A Night in the 1940s, a fundraiser for the Racine Heritage Museum, is scheduled to be held Saturday, April 27, at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St. Period dress is encourage.
The evening for ages 21 and older will include a display of World War II artifacts from the museum’s collection, including rarely seen wartime products from local industry. Live music will be provided by the Jack Farina Big Band with a special guest vocalist and other entertainment. There will be a 50/50 raffle.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. for drinks and hors d’oeuvres, dinner will be served at 6:45 p.m. and the party will continue until 11 p.m. Dinner options are tenderloin beef tips with wild mushrooms, breast of chicken topped with spinach and cheese stuffing or a stuffed portabella (vegetarian). All entrees are gluten-free.
Tickets cost $75 or $650 for a table of 10. Tickets can be purchased online at https://swinginintospring.eventbrite.com, call 262-636-3926 or visit Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St.
This community event directly supports the care and preservation of Racine County’s history and the museum's work to bring that history to life through exhibits, educational programming and outreach efforts.
