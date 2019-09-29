{{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — “Death of a Gangster,” a murder mystery event to benefit anti-human trafficking efforts, will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Circa on Seventh, 4902 Seventh Ave.

You've been invited to the 1920s Dunn Speakeasy for the wedding of the year. In this married to the mob event, you'll never know who to trust. With the two families merging together, someone is bound to lose power, which means someone else will lose their life.

Dinner includes a honey and garlic French breast of chicken, green beans and mascarpone mashed potato plated dinner. Attendees are encouraged to dress for a 1920s mafia wedding or in traditional wedding attire.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Tickets cost $65 and can be purchased by going to fighttoendexploitation.org/our-events.

Proceeds directly benefit the advocacy program and law enforcement operations to recover human trafficking victims. Fight to End Exploitation (FEE) is a Wisconsin-based nonprofit organization whose mission is to be a collaborative network that advocates for victims and educates communities.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments