KENOSHA — “Death of a Gangster,” a murder mystery event to benefit anti-human trafficking efforts, will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Circa on Seventh, 4902 Seventh Ave.
You've been invited to the 1920s Dunn Speakeasy for the wedding of the year. In this married to the mob event, you'll never know who to trust. With the two families merging together, someone is bound to lose power, which means someone else will lose their life.
Dinner includes a honey and garlic French breast of chicken, green beans and mascarpone mashed potato plated dinner. Attendees are encouraged to dress for a 1920s mafia wedding or in traditional wedding attire.
Tickets cost $65 and can be purchased by going to fighttoendexploitation.org/our-events.
Proceeds directly benefit the advocacy program and law enforcement operations to recover human trafficking victims. Fight to End Exploitation (FEE) is a Wisconsin-based nonprofit organization whose mission is to be a collaborative network that advocates for victims and educates communities.
