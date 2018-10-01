RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services will host a murder mystery dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St.

The dinner for ages 21 and older includes hors d’oeuvres and dinner while solving the murder mystery case.

Tickets cost $17, $30 for a couple and $130 for a table of eight. Tickets must be purchased by Oct. 12 at the Bryant Center. The dress code prohibits jeans.

