MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant Day will be celebrated from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. This free, block party family-oriented event will be held at Mount Pleasant Campus Park, 8500 Campus Drive.
Vendor booths will include a variety of village businesses for people to explore. There will be activities for children, games with the Mount Pleasant Police Department, activities run by South Shore Fire Department, live music, food, a beer garden, helicopter rides and raffles. Visitors will be able to explore and climb on fire engines, tractors and trucks of all sizes.
Nonperishable food items will be collected for the Racine County Food Bank.
