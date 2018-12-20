It’s officially that time of the year where “Jack Frost nipping at your nose” usually leads to packing it in for the winter — but not this winter. Grab those ice skates that have been sitting in the back of your closet since the day you received them for Christmas, and make your way to the Monument Square Ice Rink in Downtown Racine.
For the second year in a row, the Downtown Racine Corporation’s community ice rink on Monument Square will soon be open to the public. The ice rink, which will remain open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. until the middle of March (weather depending), is completely free of charge. For those who do not own their own ice skates, there will be free skate rentals every Friday through Sunday with times being as followed:
- Friday: 4-7 p.m.
- Saturday: Noon-4 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
In order to rent skates, a person must leave any form of identification as collateral.
Every Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. the ice rink will be host to Celebrities on Ice. Children’s favorite princesses, superheroes and mascots, along with a few local public figures, will be in attendance skating around and taking photos. A few notable “celebrities” slated to make an appearance are Snow White, Belle, Batman and the Milwaukee Brewers famous mascot, Bernie Brewer. People can stay tuned on the DRC Facebook page as each week’s celebrity will be announced on Mondays.
“I can’t tell you how rewarding it was watching kids ice skate for the first time last year; the smiles on their faces were priceless,” said Kelly Kruse, Downtown Racine Corp. executive director. “The best part about the rink is that it allows children to enjoy a winter activity they normally would not have access to.”
Those who need a little something to warm up can grab a hot chocolate or coffee from Sugar Shack Sweet Shop, Red Onion Cafe, Divino Gelato Cafe or A Little R&R Cafe. Those who work up an appetite after a day of ice skating can head across the street to Dewey’s Restaurant & Sports Bar or check out another one of Downtown Racine’s award-winning restaurants for a bite to eat.
Fire & Ice Festival
Monument Square will also be the home to the second annual Fire & Ice Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19. Not only will this free community event feature ice skating, but there will also be ice sculptures, bonfires, food trucks, shopping, a blanket drive and more. People will not want to miss this year’s Fire & Ice Festival as it might just be the date Bernie Brewer makes his ice skating debut.
A free ice rink does not happen without the support from an entire community. In order to continue providing skate rentals free of charge, along with maintaining the rink seven days a week, monetary donations are being accepted. To donate, go to facebook.com/racinedowntown. Volunteer opportunities are also available for those unable to make a monetary donation. To volunteer, go to racinedowntown.com/volunteer.
An announcement will be made on the DRC Facebook page and website, www.racinedowntown.com, if the rink will be closed due to warmer weather.
