RACINE — The Monument Square Art Festival returns to Downtown's Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 1, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2, featuring a wide range of work by artists from throughout the Midwest and beyond.
New to the festival this year is a BiergARTen that will feature local brews from Racine Brewing Co. and live music by Milwaukee's power-polka band, The Squeezettes. Located on Fifth Street, just north of Monument Square, the BiergARTen will be open from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday and the Squeezettes will perform there from 3 to 7 p.m. Dancers are welcome.
The MSAF's extended Saturday evening hours will also feature a new Starry Night Art Market where festival goers can view and shop for work by select artists. And, during its daytime hours, the festival will feature 50 artists and art groups, as well as additional live musical entertainment.
In its 57th year, the MSAF is one of Wisconsin's longest-running and most-respected fine art fairs. The juried event draws artists from around the country working in media ranging from painting and photography to jewelry, sculpture, ceramics and textiles.
Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee.
The festival is coordinated by the Racine Arts Council, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to encourage, support and advocate on behalf of emerging and established artists, local artistic groups and youth interested in the arts. Go to www.racineartscouncil.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.