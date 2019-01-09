Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — The Lionel Railroad Club of Southeastern Wisconsin is scheduled to hold a free open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19. The club is located on the second floor of American Coin and Jewelry, 4625 Washington Ave. (park behind store and use side entrance; no elevator available). The public is invited and will have the opportunity to learn about model railroading.

