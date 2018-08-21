CALEDONIA — Milaeger’s, 4838 Douglas Ave., will host its 17th annual Tomatomania, a tomato lover’s festival, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8.
The event features a free blind taste test of more than 100 different tomatoes, many of which are “heirloom” varieties and homegrown by Milaeger’s. Categories include Cherry, Paste and Novelty. In addition to red tomatoes, yellow, orange, green, black and bi-color tomatoes will be available, as well as a variety of sizes from the tiniest currant tomato to the jumbo types.
The taste test will also feature around 20 types of peppers for sampling, including the the world’s hottest Carolina reaper pepper.
Other activities include live music by Sipos & Young from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., wine sampling, tequila tasting and draft beer. Vendors from Milaeger’s Great Lakes Farmers Market will be on hand selling their products, as well as local producers of honey and honey-based body products. Master gardener volunteers from the University of Wisconsin-Extension horticultural program will answer garden questions.
With the purchase of tickets, guests can enjoy the Tomatomania Salsa Center which offers a variety of salsa and pico de gallo creations made with Milaeger’s tomatoes and peppers. Other culinary treats include tomato and pepper-infused guacamole recipes, caprese bruschetta, gourmet BLTs, draft beers and growlers, wine by the glass, Bloody Marys and margaritas. Brats, hot dogs and burgers with a homemade tomato jam will be available, as well as chips and soda.
Dan Reisdorf will make a selection of mini-malts using his vintage “soda jerk” equipment, some of which were manufactured in Racine many years ago.
For more information, go to www.milaegers.com and click on “Events.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.