RACINE — In honor of Veterans Day and the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Versailles, which ended World War I, Jessica Michna of First Impressions will present the program, “Edith Galt Wilson; To End All Wars,” at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at Centennial Hall, 740 Lake Ave.
Michna will impersonate Edith Galt Wilson, second wife of President Woodrow Wilson. During his time in office, Wilson suffered a stroke that severely affected his left side. To protect her husband's place in history, Edith Wilson, who married the president during his first term in office, screened all matters of state and decided which were important enough to bring to the bedridden president. White House physicians kept the condition of the president quiet until many years after he had left the office and died.
Prior to the program at 11:30 a.m. there will be a Suffragette Rally by women demanding the right to vote. President Wilson signed that into law before he left office.
Information on the Wisconsin Nurses Honor Guard will be on display. This group provides an honor guard for the funerals of Wisconsin nurses.
There is no admission fee. Donations will be accepted for veterans at the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Veterans Home at Union Grove.
