KENOSHA — A Memorial Day Spring Fling to honor a celebrate our military and veterans will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Kemper Center's Simmons Auditorium, 6501 Third Ave.
The evening will include a live big band music by Southport Sound, a complimentary dessert buffet and a cash bar.
Admission is $15. The dress code is dressy-casual.
Proceeds will benefit the dance programming through Anderson Arts Center. Call 262-653-0481 for more information.
