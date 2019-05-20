Try 3 months for $3

KENOSHA — A Memorial Day Spring Fling to honor a celebrate our military and veterans will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Kemper Center's Simmons Auditorium, 6501 Third Ave.

The evening will include a live big band music by Southport Sound, a complimentary dessert buffet and a cash bar.

Admission is $15. The dress code is dressy-casual.

Proceeds will benefit the dance programming through Anderson Arts Center. Call 262-653-0481 for more information.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments