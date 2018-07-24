Subscribe for 17¢ / day

BURLINGTON — Maxwell Street Days will be held at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday, July 27-28, in Downtown Burlington.

Events include The Vintage Square outdoor street market with a focus on all things vintage, antique, reclaimed, repurposed, upcycled and handmade.

There will be a craft beer trailer, sidewalk sales, food and music. More than 60 outside crafters and vendors will offer a variety of products, crafts and collectible items in Wehmhoff Square, 355 N. Pine St., as well the Downtown area.

Saturday events will also feature the Chocolate City Clue Quest scavenger hunt at 10 a.m., Rubbie Duckie Dash at 1 p.m., Chalk Walk 2018 sidewalk chalk painting from 8 a.m. to noon, and a Car and Truck Experience where children can experience big trucks and cars up close from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wehmhoff Square.

Community yard sales will be held throughout the weekend.

For more information, call the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce at 262-763-6044.

