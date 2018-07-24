BURLINGTON — Maxwell Street Days will be held at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday, July 27-28, in Downtown Burlington.
Events include The Vintage Square outdoor street market with a focus on all things vintage, antique, reclaimed, repurposed, upcycled and handmade.
There will be a craft beer trailer, sidewalk sales, food and music. More than 60 outside crafters and vendors will offer a variety of products, crafts and collectible items in Wehmhoff Square, 355 N. Pine St., as well the Downtown area.
Saturday events will also feature the Chocolate City Clue Quest scavenger hunt at 10 a.m., Rubbie Duckie Dash at 1 p.m., Chalk Walk 2018 sidewalk chalk painting from 8 a.m. to noon, and a Car and Truck Experience where children can experience big trucks and cars up close from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wehmhoff Square.
Community yard sales will be held throughout the weekend.
For more information, call the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce at 262-763-6044.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.