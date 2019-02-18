Try 1 month for 99¢

CALEDONIA — A historical performance of Mary Todd Lincoln by First Impressions is scheduled to be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at St. Mesrob Armenian Church, 4605 Erie St.

Lunch will be served.

Tickets cost $20 in advance or $25 at the door. There is no charge for children 11 and younger. The Daughters of Vartan are hosting the event as a fundraiser for the Fund for Armenian Relief.

