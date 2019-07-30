{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Downtown’s Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, is the place to be Saturday, Aug. 3. That’s where auctioneer Paul Vnuk will work his magic, masterfully coordinating bids on one-of-a-kind works of art at the Main Gallery Chair-i-ties Auction, running from 10 a.m. to noon. The live auction starts at 11 a.m.

The real stars of the public auction, though, are the young artists who created the pieces being shown. They are participants in Main Gallery, a summer program implemented by the City of Racine’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services department that provides meaningful employment in the arts for Racine County youth.

Proceeds from Chair-i-ties support the continuation of the Main Gallery program, which has employed upwards of 1,000 area youth since its inception.

