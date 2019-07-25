RACINE — Downtown's Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, is the place to be Saturday, Aug. 3. That's where auctioneer Paul Vnuk will work his magic, masterfully coordinating bids on one-of-a-kind works of art at the Main Gallery Chair-i-ties Auction, running from 10 a.m. to noon.
The real stars of the public auction, though, are the young artists who created the pieces being shown. They are participants in Main Gallery, a summer program implemented by the City of Racine's Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services department that provides meaningful employment in the arts for Racine County youth.
In its 25th year, Main Gallery gives local youth the opportunity to work under the guidance of experienced, professional artists where they are taught valuable job skills, as well as artistic techniques and creative expression. This summer a total of 30 youth, ages 14-18, are employed by Main Gallery, according to Jason Mars, recreation supervisor for the City of Racine.
The young artists have been working in three groups, each one focusing on different media with a different practicing artist. Jennifer Zygmunt leads this year's furniture painting group; Toby Prioletta is leading the multi-media group (making everything from jewelry to palette art); and Denise Zingg leads the photography group.
Pieces created by all three groups will be featured at the Chair-i-ties Auction, which is an annual fundraiser for the Main Gallery program. The family-oriented event begins at 10 a.m. Aug. 3 with time to view the artwork and offers a silent auction, as well as the live auction which starts at 11 a.m.
Through the years, the auction has become a summer tradition for supporters like David Namowicz, who described Chair-i-ties as a unique experience that is rewarding for both the young artists and the adults in attendance.
“The audience gets to meet the artists as they bring their piece onto the stage and describe how they made their creation,” said Namowicz, president of Warren Industries, who displays Chair-i-ties artwork in his home, yard and business location. “You can see the pride in their faces.”
The auction is also good way for families to introduce kids to the Main Gallery program, and “see if your budding artist might want to join the Chair-i-ties team in the future and make their own creation someday,” he said. “It is a celebration of the arts and of the aspiring youth of Racine.”
Proceeds from Chair-i-ties support the continuation of the Main Gallery program, which has employed upwards of 1,000 area youth since its inception, according to Mars. The auction consistently raises between $4,000 and $5,000 annually, he said. Additional funding for Main Gallery is provided by a Community Development Block Grant, as well as other grants and donations from sponsors. The Chair-i-ties Auction is organized by volunteers from the Racine Arts Council.
Main Gallery is a paid program requiring young artists to work approximately 18 hours per week. A limited number of applicants is accepted each year and those applying must be 14 to 18 years old and residents of Racine County. Applications for Main Gallery 2020 will be available as of March 2 from the City of Racine PRCS department.
Each year the program draws a good mix of youth from different schools and neighborhoods throughout Racine and into the county Mars, said. “It's kids from all different backgrounds coming together for a common goal,” he said. “Many of these young artists have gone on to be art teachers in the school district and professional artists working in the field.”
For more information about Main Gallery, contact Jason Mars at jason.mars@cityofracine.org or 262-636-9454. Information is also available online at www.cityofracine.org/ParksRec/Jobs.
