KENOSHA — David Seebach’s Halloween Edition of Illusions in the Night will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, in the Ralph J. Houghton Performance Center at Reuther Central High School, 913 57th St.

Seebach is a magician who for decades has astonished audiences all over the country. His show is a special Halloween edition of Illusions in the Night.

Reserved tickets cost $15 and general admission is $10. There is no charge for children 13 and younger with a paid adult (two children per adult). For tickets, go to hap2it.com or call 800-838-3006.

Happenings Magazine has partnered with Kenosha’s Unity Masonic Lodge No. 367 and partial proceeds will fund the Mason’s scholarship program, which will provide financial assistance towards college for Kenosha area students.

