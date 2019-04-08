KENOSHA — The Carthage Choir, Carthage Philharmonic and Indian Trail High School and Academy Chorale are scheduled to perform "Lux Aeterna" by Morten Lauridsen at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, in A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
Lauridsen approaches his musical composition in a diverse variety of perspectives analyzing different characters, languages, styles and historical events. Lux Aeterna, one of his sacred Latin texts, often references Gregorian chants, as well as Medieval and Renaissance procedures, while folding and blending these styles into a contemporary sound. His music is often rather lyrical and adheres to a tight construction around melodic and harmonic motifs.
There is no admission fee.
