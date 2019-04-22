Try 3 months for $3

SOMERS — “Love’s Labour’s Lost” will be staged May 3-12 in the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Black Box Theater, 900 Wood Road.

The King of Navarre convinces his three best friends to swear an oath of chastity and contemplation meant to focus their minds on academia and last for three years. This immediately results in all four of them promptly meeting the loves of their lives. The young men’s studies soon give way to secret letters and amorous promises as the women set out to teach the men a thing or two about love. Love laughs at lofty ideals and brings barriers tumbling down in this charming and linguistically nimble comedy.

Shows are at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. There is also a student matinee at 10 a.m. May 10. Tickets cost $18, $14 for seniors and $10 for students. Go to www.uwparksidetickets.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments