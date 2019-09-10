RACINE — “Lost in Yonkers,” Neil Simon’s Tony awarding winning, semi-autobiographical play, returns to the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Sept. 13-29.
After the death of their mother, Arty and Jay’s father is weighed down by debts. They are left to live with their stern grandmother, childlike Aunt Bella and hoodlum Uncle Louie so their father can pay back the loan sharks. In their strange new world of Yonkers, the young boys learn lessons about love, responsibility and the importance of family that will carry them into adulthood. Last produced at RTG in 1995, the coming of age story combines reality and comedy.
You have free articles remaining.
Directed by Lisa Kornetsky, the cast features Jared Simonsen as Jay, Isaiah Dean as Arty, Ryan Simonsen as Eddie, Tina Paukstelis as Bella, Emily Mueller as Grandma Kurnitz, Matt Specht as Louie and Kate May as Gert.
Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. There will also be 2 p.m. shows Sept. 21 and 28, and 7 p.m. Sept. 22 and 26. Tickets cost $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and older, and $13 for students 21 and younger. The cost is $14 for the 7 p.m. Sept. 22 and 26 shows. Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more. Call 262-633-4218 or go to www.racinetheatre.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.