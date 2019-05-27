KENOSHA — Art work by Kim Rahal, Tom Clark and Robert Schnack will be on exhibit June 5-30 at Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road. An opening reception will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 8, with refreshments and live music.
Rahal works with oil, pastel and any medium that will translate into a work of art. Her subject matter can range anywhere from portraits to abstract work. Her exhibit is filled with paintings that capture how she feels about what is going on in the world around her.
Clark began exploring the visual arts upon retirement. This show will feature his "Picassiette" (broken china mosaic) work, which is often described as colorful, spontaneous and child-like!
Schnack, a a photographer, started with his Kodak Brownie, and has since graduated into the modern times of technology using his camera and digital darkroom. Schnack travels worldwide and through his lens captures moments and beauty of those trips.
The artists are gallery members of Lemon Street Gallery. Go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.