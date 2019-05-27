Try 3 months for $3

KENOSHA — Art work by Kim Rahal, Tom Clark and Robert Schnack will be on exhibit June 5-30 at Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road.  An opening reception will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 8, with refreshments and live music.

Rahal works with oil, pastel and any medium that will translate into a work of art. Her subject matter can range anywhere from portraits to abstract work. Her exhibit is filled with paintings that capture how she feels about what is going on in the world around her.

Clark began exploring the visual arts upon retirement. This show will feature his "Picassiette" (broken china mosaic) work, which is often described as colorful, spontaneous and child-like!

Schnack, a a photographer, started with his Kodak Brownie, and has since graduated into the modern times of technology using his camera and digital darkroom. Schnack travels worldwide and through his lens captures moments and beauty of those trips.

The artists are gallery members of Lemon Street Gallery. Go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments