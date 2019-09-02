RACINE — First Fridays returns to Main and Sixth streets from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.
Businesses and museums will be open and live music will be provided from 6 to 9 p.m. by MarrLo Prada on Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, and the Smith-Nelson Project at Crosswalk Park, 317 Main St. Horse-drawn carriage rides will begin at 5 p.m. from Monument Square.
Live music will also be featured at these locations: Gary Ricchio Project at Vapemeisters, 420 Main St., 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Open Jam at Divino Gelato Café, 245 Main St., 6-9 p.m.; Duosonic at Uncorkt, 240 Main St., 6-10 p.m.; cellist Nolan Boerner at Photographic Design Gallery & Framing, 411 Sixth St.; Jake Williams at The Brickhouse, 316 Main St., 8 p.m.; Groove Factor at The Nash, 522 Sixth St., 8:30 p.m.; and Ricky Orta II Duo at Pub on Wisconsin, 522 Wisconsin Ave., 9 p.m.
Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., offers no admission fee and extended hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. A free family hands-on art activity titled "Natural Selection" takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. Bruce W. Pepich, RAM executive director and curator of collections, will discuss artist Toshiko Takaezu (1922–2011) and her work in the current exhibition, "It’s Like Poetry," at 7 p.m.
