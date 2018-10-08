Try 1 month for 99¢
CALEDONIA — The Greater Racine Avicultural Society Bird Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9614 Northwestern Ave.

The fair will feature hand-fed and caged birds, food, pet supplies, vendors, speakers and bird toys for sale. There is also an education station and 50/50 raffle.

Admission is $3. There is no charge for children ages 12 and younger.

Proceeds are used to help support avian conservation efforts and avian educational training and research.

