WATERFORD — The Lions Picnic in the Park will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Waterford Town Park, Highway 164 and Jensen Road.

The picnic will include free cookout food (brat or hot dog, soda, chips ice cream), a rock climbing wall, bounce houses, obstacle courses, free bingo with $500 in cash prizes, petting zoo, police and fire rescue vehicles, face painting, hot air balloon demo, make a take recycled bird feeder craft project, decorate a cookie, Frisbee golf and kite demos, sport and yard games, and a DJ.

Visitors can also start a pick up game of kickball, baseball, soccer, basketball or volleyball. Some equipment will be provided and a playground is on site for children.

Additional soda, water and kettle corn will be sold. People should bring a chair or blanket.

