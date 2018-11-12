Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — The Lionel Railroad Club of Southeastern Wisconsin will hold an free open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at its clubhouse located above American Coin and Jewelry, 4625 Washington Ave. (park behind the store off Ohio Street and use side entrance). There is no elevator available.

The club offers families and the public the opportunity to enjoy the creativity and passion of model railroading.

