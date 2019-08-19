KENOSHA — The Lincoln Park Live Music Series concludes at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, with a performance by The Rogers Randle & Company Band and The Ivy Ford Band (blues) at the Lincoln Park flower garden, 6900 18th Ave.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
The park opens at 5:30 p.m. Food, wine, beer, water and soda will be sold. Additional off-street parking will be available by the Lincoln Park baseball diamonds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.