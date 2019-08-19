{{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — The Lincoln Park Live Music Series concludes at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, with a performance by The Rogers Randle & Company Band and The Ivy Ford Band (blues) at the Lincoln Park flower garden, 6900 18th Ave.

The park opens at 5:30 p.m. Food, wine, beer, water and soda will be sold. Additional off-street parking will be available by the Lincoln Park baseball diamonds.

