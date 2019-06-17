{{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — The Lincoln Park Live Music Series, a series of free concerts at the Lincoln Park flower garden, 6900 18th Ave., will feature these performers:

  • June 26 — Christopher’s Project with the Divas of Soul (rhythm and blues)
  • July 17 — Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers (pop)
  • July 31 — The James Yorgan Sextet (jazz)
  • Aug. 7 — Cache Milwaukee (salsa)
  • Aug. 28 — The Rogers Randle & Company Band and The Ivy Ford Band (blues)

The park opens at 5:30 p.m. and music begins at 6:30 p.m. Food, wine, beer, water and soda will be sold. Additional off-street parking will be located by the Lincoln Park baseball diamonds.

