KENOSHA — The Lincoln Park Live Music Series, a series of free concerts at the Lincoln Park flower garden, 6900 18th Ave., will feature these performers:
- June 26 — Christopher’s Project with the Divas of Soul (rhythm and blues)
- July 17 — Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers (pop)
- July 31 — The James Yorgan Sextet (jazz)
- Aug. 7 — Cache Milwaukee (salsa)
- Aug. 28 — The Rogers Randle & Company Band and The Ivy Ford Band (blues)
The park opens at 5:30 p.m. and music begins at 6:30 p.m. Food, wine, beer, water and soda will be sold. Additional off-street parking will be located by the Lincoln Park baseball diamonds.
