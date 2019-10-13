STURTEVANT — The Lighthouse Quilters Guild will hold the biannual Lighthouse Legacies Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave.
The show will feature a judged quilt completion, demonstrations/bed turning, boutique of handmade gift items, a small quilt silent auction for a local charity, Vendor Mall and concessions.
Admission is $5. There is no charge for ages 9 and younger.
Lighthouse Quilters Guild is a nonprofit organization that furnishes quilts for many charities in Racine and Wisconsin.
