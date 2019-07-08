{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — The 40th year of the Lighthouse Brigade, under the direction of Rex Rukovina, will host the Mid-American Competing Band Directors Association Semi-final competition at 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Case High School Hammes Athletic Field, 7345 Washington Ave.

Marching bands from across the Midwest will compete in various field show marching competitions. Performers will include Lighthouse Brigade of Racine Junior and Senior bands, Columbus Saints Drum & Bugle Corp, Edmonton Sabers, Rock River Concord, Green Berets Marching Band and Sound of Sun Prairie Band.

Advance tickets cost $9 for adults, and $8 for students and seniors. Tickets cost $1 more at the gate. There is no charge for children ages 5 and younger. Advance tickets are available at Schmitt Music and and Educators Credit Union. Tickets can also be purchased online at https://rbboosters.ludus.com.

