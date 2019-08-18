RACINE — The USAF Band of Mid-America’s Liberty Winds will present a free public concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Beth Israel Sinai, 3009 Washington Ave.
Their concerts will include selections from a wide range of musical literature, including classical music, marches, patriotic crowd pleasers and light popular music genres.
The Liberty Winds Quartet (or Quintet) is made up of woodwind players from the United States Air Force Band of Mid-America. Located at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, this ensemble honors veterans and active duty military members across a 10 state region in the Midwestern United States.
