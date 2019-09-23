{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin will host the “Out in This World” 10-year celebration and fundraising gala on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Racine Masonic Center, 1012 Main St. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with the dance beginning at 8:30 p.m.

The event will feature an evening of dining, dancing, live and silent auctions and a drag show. Tickets cost $100 for the dinner, dancing and live auction. Tickets for the dance cost $25. Tickets are available online at www.lgbtsewi.org.

