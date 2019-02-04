Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — The LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin is scheduled to hold its annual Valentine's Day event, Pour Some Love Fundraiser, from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Uncorkt, 240 Main St.

The event will feature music, wine tasting, hors d'oeuvres and auctions.

Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at lgbtsewi.org or call 262-664-4100 or 262-632-9463.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments