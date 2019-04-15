Try 3 months for $3
Let the Sunshine In

A scene from "Let the Sunshine In."

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s 37th annual Foreign Film Series concludes with “Let the Sunshine,” a 2017 French film, Thursday through Sunday, April 25-28, in the UW-Parkside Student Center Cinema, 900 Wood Road.

Unhappily divorced artist Isabelle (Juliette Binoche) persists in a repeatedly waylaid search for true love. The loose, airy narrative of this film knits together a series of her dalliances with men of various shapes, types, ages, and neuroses, with nothing in common save for the fact that they have nothing in common with Isabelle either. Smart and sexy, this is a film that imbues excitement and wonder into the emotional connections that define us all.

Films are shown at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is season subscription only. A season pass costs $27 or $25 for students and seniors. Season ticket holders receive three free guest passes. Go to www.uwp.edu/therita/foreignfilmseries.cfm.

