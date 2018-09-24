KENOSHA — John Clazmer, Patricia Krueger and James Moses are the featured artists in a new exhibit through Oct. 21 at Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road.
Clazmer enjoys the satisfaction and immediate feedback of transforming a ball of clay into a useful form in a matter of minutes. His pots are finished using two glazes by dipping one glaze over another creating some interesting visual and textured effects.
Krueger finds life and all her surroundings as inspirations and is inspired to bring out the story that is in front of her in her photography.
Moses' goal is to inspire those who see his watercolor work and create a satisfying and appealing feeling.
A reception for the artists will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee.
